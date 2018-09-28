Iran dismisses Netanyahu's remarks at UN

"The world will laugh at Netanyahu's speech", says Iranian foreign ministry spokesman.

Iran on Thursday night dismissed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s remarks in his speech at the UN General Assembly.

In the speech, Netanyahu revealed for the first time that Iran has a secret facility in Tehran which is used to store massive amounts of equipment and materiel from Iran’s secret nuclear weapons program.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said, according to Reuters, "The world will only laugh loudly at this type of false, meaningless and unnecessary speech.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, similarly dismissed Netanyahu’s speech as “an arts and crafts show”.

“No arts and craft show will ever obfuscate that Israel is only regime in our region with a 'secret* and *undeclared* nuclear weapons program - including an *actual atomic arsenal*,” he tweeted.

“Time for Israel to fess up and open its illegal nuclear weapons program to international inspectors,” added Zarif.

Thursday’s revelation by Netanyahu comes several months after he exposed the site of Iran's secret atomic archive.