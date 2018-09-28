Regev: Abbas is a warmonger

Culture and Sport Minister blasts Abbas speech at UN, says Israel is the only sane democracy in the region.

Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev (Likud) on Thursday criticized Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ speech at the UN General Assembly, saying that "Abbas is talking peace but he is a warmonger."

"He continues to incite against the State of Israel and even encourages terror, through the payments to the families of terrorists. The State of Israel has never been and never will be an apartheid state. The State of Israel is the only sane voice and democracy in the Middle East,” added Regev.

Minister Yoav Galant (Kulanu) criticized the speech as well and said that "Abbas preaches hatred."

"Those who refer to terrorists and murderers as heroes cannot be partners in a shared life. Mahmoud Abbas must understand the simple facts - Israel is a strong and prosperous Jewish Zionist state and Jerusalem is its eternal capital," the minister wrote on Twitter.

In his speech, Abbas demanded that Israel recognize an independent Palestinian state and also called on the International Court of Justice in The Hague to "investigate the aggression of the soldiers and settlers against the Palestinian land".

Regarding Jerusalem, the PA chairman said that "it has no price and is not for sale. The rights of the Palestinian people are not subject to anyone's discussion".

He claimed that Israel was harming Palestinian attempts to operate independently. "Last year I called in my speech for justice and peace to the oppressed Palestinian people suffering from the Israeli occupation, and I returned here today as the occupation strangles us and undermines our efforts to build our own state."

Following Abbas’ speech, Education Minister Naftali Bennett vowed that there would never be a Palestinian state.

"Mahmoud Abbas' speech reminds us all of one basic fact: A people that sanctify murderers, and a leader who finances terrorists, will never achieve a Palestinian state in the heart of Israel," tweeted Bennett. "We are here to prevent this from happening."

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman also blasted Abbas, saying that his speech "was an inventory of all the insults and disappointments from the day he was born. Instead of responding to the outstretched hand of the Israel and US, all that interests Abbas is to get even, and to deteriorate the region into conflict."

Liberman added that "we will stand determined against any attempt to harm the lives of our citizens and will exact a price from the other side."