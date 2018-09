Thousands attended a Simchat Beit Hashoeva celebration at the Mercaz Harav Yeshiva in Jerusalem.





housands of people participated on Thursday evening in a Simchat Beit Hasheova celebration at the Mercaz Harav Yeshiva in Jerusalem.

Simchat Beit Hashoeva is a traditional Sukkot celebration dating back to the time of the Holy Temple, when it included dancing with torches and pouring water. Today's celebrations commemorate the Biblical celebrations.