Three incendiary balloons were found on Thursday evening in Gush Etzion, near Rosh Tzurim.

No injuries or damages were reported. Security forces who arrived at the scene examined the only balloon that managed to reach the ground.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that "two hours ago, three incendiary balloons were identified hovering over Rosh Tzurim in Gush Etzion."

"Two of the balloons exploded in the air and the third was located by the local security officer."