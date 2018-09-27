'A people that sanctify murderers won't get a Palestinian state'

Education Minister Naftali Bennett blasts PA President Mahmoud Abbas following his UN speech, says there will never be a Palestinian state.

Education Minister and Jewish Home leader Naftali Bennett vowed that there would never be a Palestinian state following a speech by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas at the United Nations.

"Mahmoud Abbas' speech reminds us all of one basic fact: A people that sanctify murderers, and a leader who finances terrorists, will never achieve a Palestinian state in the heart of Israel," tweeted Bennett. "We are here to prevent this from happening."

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman also blasted Abbas, saying that his speech "was an inventory of all the insults and disappointments from the day he was born. Instead of answering the outstretched hand of the Israel and US agreement, all that interests Abbas is to get even, and to deteriorate the region into conflict."

Liberman added that "we will stand determined against any attempt to harm the lives of our citizens and will exact a price from the other side."

Speaking at the United Nation's General Assembly, Abbas demanded that Israel recognize an independent Palestinian state and also called on the International Court of Justice in The Hague to "investigate the aggression of the soldiers and settlers against the Palestinian land".

Regarding Jerusalem, Abbas said that "it has no price and is not for sale. The rights of the Palestinian people are not subject to anyone's discussion".

He said that Israel was harming Palestinian attempts to operate independently. "Last year I read in my speech for justice and peace to the oppressed Palestinian people suffering from the Israeli occupation, and I returned here today when the occupation strangles us and undermines our efforts to build our own state."

He called on the United States to rescind its decision regarding the transfer of the embassy to Jerusalem and its recognition, and strongly criticized President Trump.

According to Abbas, no one knows what Israel's real borders are. "Can someone tell me the borders of Israel? Bring me a map and show me where the border is," he said.