Jerusalem hosts first-ever skydiving exhibition

History in the capital: Jerusalem hosts a skydiving exhibition to mark the 70th anniversary of the State of Israel





As part of the March to Jerusalem initiative march and the 70th anniversary of Israel's founding, a skydiving exhibition was held on Thursday in Jerusalem.

The exhibition was engineered by Dr. Raanan Gissin, who served as the close advisor of former Prime Minister Ariel Sharon and in cooperation with the Jerusalem Municipality, the Paratroopers Club from Kibbutz Shomrat and the Israeli Parachuting Association.

The event was held in Jerusalem's Sacher Park and featured Israel's top skydiving instructors. Each of the participants has accumulated several thousand jumps and is a veteran of various competitions all around the world.

This team was formed especially by the 'Parachuting Jump" to carry out the history-making jump in Jerusalem.

The parachutists jumped from a plane of about 6,000 feet and make impressive landings, as is customary in parachute exhibitions around the world.

Credit: Hezki Baruch