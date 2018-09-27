Police arrest Arab shooter

Police arrest Arab suspect who fired shots at a store in a central Arab city.

Police units on Thursday morning arrested a suspect involved in firing shots at a store in the Arab city of Qalansawe in central Israel.

The arrest came after police units spotted a vehicle driving suspiciously in the city.

The driver attempted to flee the scene when he was spotted, but lost control of the vehicle and later crashed.

Officers arrested the man who crashed the car.

A search of the vehicle revealed a Carl Gustav weapon and ammunition, which were confiscated by the police.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the man arrested was connected to a previous shooting. His arrest was extended for four days.