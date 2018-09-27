British anti-Muslim takeover activist Tomy Robinson has arrived in court where he potentially faces a new jail term for alleged contempt of court. Robinson was freed from prison last month over "procedural deficiencies" in the original Leeds Crown Court hearing.

The Independent reports that the Recorder of London, Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC, invited parties in the case to make written submissions on whether there should be a "substantive hearing" and how it should proceed.

He will make a decision on what will happen next at another hearing, which may take place next month, the paper said.