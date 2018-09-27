Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told of his meeting with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
"I had a very good meeting with PM Netanyahu," Kurz wrote on Twitter, "I informed him about steps recently taken in Austria against anti-Semitism to ensure the security of our Jewish community which is a vibrant part of Austrian society."
Kurz has defended Israel in the past, telling Iranian President that questioning Israel's right to exist was "unacceptable".
"In my meeting with President Rouhani, I also emphasized that Israel’s security is non-negotiable for us. Questioning Israel’s right to exist or downplaying the Holocaust is absolutely unacceptable," Kurtz tweeted this July.