Kurz: 'Measures taken in Austria against anti-Semitism to ensure security of our Jewish community.'

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told of his meeting with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"I had a very good meeting with PM Netanyahu," Kurz wrote on Twitter, "I informed him about steps recently taken in Austria against anti-Semitism to ensure the security of our Jewish community which is a vibrant part of Austrian society."

Kurz has defended Israel in the past, telling Iranian President that questioning Israel's right to exist was "unacceptable".

"In my meeting with President Rouhani, I also emphasized that Israel’s security is non-negotiable for us. Questioning Israel’s right to exist or downplaying the Holocaust is absolutely unacceptable," Kurtz tweeted this July.