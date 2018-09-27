President Trump says the 'many false charges' made against him have impacted his opinion of the allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Full press conference:
Supreme Court, Trump
Trump cites 'fake claims' against him in Kavanaugh defense
Trump cites 'fake claims' against him in Kavanaugh defense
President says 'many false charges' made against him have impacted his opinion of allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Trump at press conference
Reuters
