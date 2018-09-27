Entrance to Shechem carried out under full IDF security: 'We'll come all the time until entry is allowed by day and not just at night.'

Some 1,500 Jews went tonight for prayers at Joseph's Tomb in the Shomron city of Shechem.

IDF soldiers and the Border Police guarded the entrance of the worshipers.

At the entrance to Shechem, Muslims rioted and threw rocks and firebombs at IDF soldiers who responded with riot-control measures.

Before the entrance, Samaria Regional Brigade Commander Col. Sagiv Dahan hosted settlement leaders in the brigade Sukkah, and then went together for prayers at Joseph's Tomb.

Shomron Council head Yossi Dagan said, "We're here today, tens of thousands of Israelis, from Israel and around the world, to remind us that we won't give up. We'll come at any time, so our entry is allowed by day and not only at night.

"A person performs two commandments with all his body - the commandment to sit in the sukkah and that of settling the Land. Here we merit both. With our bodies and with all our strength and with us all the People of Israel who remember where they came from and therefore knows where they're going."

Dagan thanked the Director of Joseph's Tomb and the Holy Sites, the Samaria Brigade Commander, and the IDF soldiers who assist and facilitate regular entrances to Shechem every month.

Roi Hadi Sukkah at Joseph's Tomb

"The night after a successful visit we were happy to host settlement leaders in the brigade Sukkah. The entry was made accompanied by IDF forces to the city of Shechem to allow a regular and safe prayer in Joseph's Tomb," Major Shlomi Cohen said.

He added that "the entrances to the Tomb are being done in a concentrated manner and enable orderly coordination with the brigade. Again, the brigade's forces acted to maintain order in the area and to ensure the safety of the worshipers. Last night, the prayer was successfully concluded and we'll continue to do everything in our power to maintain quality of life in the sector.

"During the intermediate days of the holiday we saw many families traveling in our area, enjoying and spending time in the different areas - the springs, the Sebastia site, Mount Eval and the hiking paths - we were happy to take part in the protection."