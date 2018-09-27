In this ongoing series we explore the truth behind Israel's peace partner, before looking into whether Jewish immigration to Israel is the culprit for stalled negotiations.
Loading....
|
Does immigration to Israel irritate the Arabs? Do we care?
The Aliyah show team are joined by William Langan, a death camp liberator and renowned expert on the PLO.
French family makes Aliyah
Jeremy Fournée for The Jewish Agency for Israel
In this ongoing series we explore the truth behind Israel's peace partner, before looking into whether Jewish immigration to Israel is the culprit for stalled negotiations.
Loading....
top