60 people send letter of support for Kavanaugh

In under six hours on Wednesday, over 60 men women who attended Georgetown Prep or sister schools that knew Supreme Court candidate Brett Kavanaugh well during his time in high school, signed a letter to directly refute the allegations released against Kavanaugh earlier in the day by Michael Avenatti.
The text of their letter is below:
September 26, 2018
The Honorable Charles Grassley
Chairman
Committee on the Judiciary
United States Senate
135 Hart Senate Office Building
Washington, D.C. 20510
The Honorable Dianne Feinstein
Ranking Member
Committee on the Judiciary
United States Senate
331 Hart Senate Office Building
Washington, D.C. 20510
Dear Chairman Grassley and Ranking Member Feinstein:
We are men and women who knew Brett Kavanaugh well in high school. We have seen reports today that Julie Swetnick, who says she graduated from Gaithersburg High School, submitted a declaration to the Committee alleging that Brett participated in horrific conduct during high school, including targeting girls for gang rape. Nonsense. We never witnessed any behavior that even approaches what is described in this allegation. It is reprehensible.
In the extensive amount of time we collectively spent with Brett, we do not recall having ever met someone named Julie Swetnick. Nor did we ever observe Brett engaging in any conduct resembling that described in Ms. Swetnick’s declaration.
Brett Kavanaugh is a good man. He has always treated women with respect and decency.
He is a man of honor, integrity, and compassion. These shameful attacks must end. This process is a disgrace and is harming good people.
Russell Aaronson
Daniel Anastasi
Steve Barnes
Patrick Beranek
Michael Bidwill
Michael Boland
David Brigati
Missy Bigelow Carr
Sharon Crouch Clark
Steve Combs
Citsi Conway
Mark Daly
DeLancey Davis
Julie DeVol
Meg Williams Dietrick
Paula Duke Ebel
Michael Fegan
Maura Fitzgerald
Susan Fitzgerald
Jim Foley
Timothy Gaudette
James Gavin
William Geimer
Mary Beth Greene
Mary Ellen Greene
Daniel Hanley
Melissa Hennessy
Beccy Moran Jackson
Brian H. Johnston
Maura Kane
Kevin Kane
Thomas Kane
Amarie Kappaz
George M. Kappaz
Timothy Kirlin
Kelly Leonard
Maura M. Lindsay
John F. Loome, IV
Suzanne Matan
Meghan McCaleb
Scott McCaleb
Bernard McCarthy, Jr.
Michael R. McCarthy
Stephanie McGill
Stephanie McGrail
Byron J. Mitchell
Sean Murphy
Paul G. Murray
Douglas D. Olson
John F. Ostronic
Elizabeth (Betsy) Manfuso Pothier
Matthew Quinn
Mark A. Quinn
Mae Joyce Rhoten
Mark Richardson
L. Maurice Rowe, IV
Stephen Royston
Alice Kelley Scanlon
James Sullivan
Cynthia Urgo
Donald Urgo, Jr
Patrick T. Waters
Megan Williams
Jodi Yeager