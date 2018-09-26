60 people send letter of support for Kavanaugh

Over 60 men women who knew Supreme Court candidate well sign letter to directly refute allegations released against him.

In under six hours on Wednesday, over 60 men women who attended Georgetown Prep or sister schools that knew Supreme Court candidate Brett Kavanaugh well during his time in high school, signed a letter to directly refute the allegations released against Kavanaugh earlier in the day by Michael Avenatti.

The text of their letter is below:

September 26, 2018

The Honorable Charles Grassley

Chairman

Committee on the Judiciary

United States Senate

135 Hart Senate Office Building

Washington, D.C. 20510

The Honorable Dianne Feinstein

Ranking Member

Committee on the Judiciary

United States Senate

331 Hart Senate Office Building

Washington, D.C. 20510

Dear Chairman Grassley and Ranking Member Feinstein:

We are men and women who knew Brett Kavanaugh well in high school. We have seen reports today that Julie Swetnick, who says she graduated from Gaithersburg High School, submitted a declaration to the Committee alleging that Brett participated in horrific conduct during high school, including targeting girls for gang rape. Nonsense. We never witnessed any behavior that even approaches what is described in this allegation. It is reprehensible.

In the extensive amount of time we collectively spent with Brett, we do not recall having ever met someone named Julie Swetnick. Nor did we ever observe Brett engaging in any conduct resembling that described in Ms. Swetnick’s declaration.

Brett Kavanaugh is a good man. He has always treated women with respect and decency.

He is a man of honor, integrity, and compassion. These shameful attacks must end. This process is a disgrace and is harming good people.

Russell Aaronson

Daniel Anastasi

Steve Barnes

Patrick Beranek

Michael Bidwill

Michael Boland

David Brigati

Missy Bigelow Carr

Sharon Crouch Clark

Steve Combs

Citsi Conway

Mark Daly

DeLancey Davis

Julie DeVol

Meg Williams Dietrick

Paula Duke Ebel

Michael Fegan

Maura Fitzgerald

Susan Fitzgerald

Jim Foley

Timothy Gaudette

James Gavin

William Geimer

Mary Beth Greene

Mary Ellen Greene

Daniel Hanley

Melissa Hennessy

Beccy Moran Jackson

Brian H. Johnston

Maura Kane

Kevin Kane

Thomas Kane

Amarie Kappaz

George M. Kappaz

Timothy Kirlin

Kelly Leonard

Maura M. Lindsay

John F. Loome, IV

Suzanne Matan

Meghan McCaleb

Scott McCaleb

Bernard McCarthy, Jr.

Michael R. McCarthy

Stephanie McGill

Stephanie McGrail

Byron J. Mitchell

Sean Murphy

Paul G. Murray

Douglas D. Olson

John F. Ostronic

Elizabeth (Betsy) Manfuso Pothier

Matthew Quinn

Mark A. Quinn

Mae Joyce Rhoten

Mark Richardson

L. Maurice Rowe, IV

Stephen Royston

Alice Kelley Scanlon

James Sullivan

Cynthia Urgo

Donald Urgo, Jr

Patrick T. Waters

Megan Williams

Jodi Yeager