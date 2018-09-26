Terrorists who placed bomb near Jewish town in Samaria arrested

Undercover Border Police arrest two terrorists from nearby Arab village who placed bomb at birdwatching site near Adei Ad on Rosh Hashanah.

Undercover Border Police and Shin Bet agents arrested Wednesday two 18-year-old terrorists from the PA village of Al-Mughayyir on suspicion of placing an explosive device at a birdwatching site near the Binyamin community of Adei Ad on the eve of Rosh Hashanah.

The bomb exploded and damaged the site. Forces summoned to the scene discovered Arabic writing.



Adei Ad in Gush Shilo is a community belonging to the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council. Some forty families live in the community.



In 2015 the state announced its intention to authorize the houses of the community, and repeated its intention in the Supreme Court in June.