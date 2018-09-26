Watch: Sukkot at the 'Israeli Agricultural Park'

The ministry of agriculture invites the people of Israel to celebrate Sukkot at the "Israeli Agriculture Park" in Rishon Letzion.



As part of the activity, visitors are exposed to contemporary agriculture and agricultural exhibits such as one of flowers, fruits and vegetables of Israel, one of tropical fruits, experiential trials related to milk and honey, and more.



In addition to the exhibits, there are activities and workshops for children, performances for children of the “Orna Porat” Theater, a procession of large animal puppets, a labyrinth of vegetation, a quiz and more.

Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel (Jewish Home) told Arutz Sheva, "In the tradition of Israel, the holiday of Sukkot represents more than anything the end of the rainy season, and the farmers collect all the agricultural produce from the field, so it is a great joy. We have merited in the agriculture ministry to host you as our guests in our office. Likewise, Sukkot is the time to thank God for the goodness and the abundance we have in this land."





