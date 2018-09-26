'Rabbi' Michelle Obama

Former first lady fills position of 'rabbi' at wedding ceremony between two Jews.

Former first lady Michelle Obama played the part of "rabbi" at a wedding ceremony between two Jews in the Chicago area over the weekend.

Obama’s involvement in the September 22 wedding of Stephanie Moelis Rivkin and Joel Sircus on the banks of Lake Michigan was first reported by TMZ on Sunday. Rivkin is the daughter of Chicago’s deputy mayor, Robert Rivkin, who serves under Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Barack Obama's former chief of staff. Her mother, Cindy Moelis, was appointed by President Obama as Director of the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships.

The New York Times announcement of the wedding lists the couple’s friend Robert Dresser as the ceremony officiant, the Forward reported. However, the bride’s cousin Tina Newman posted a video of the ceremony on Instagram showing Obama officiating.

Reports did not indicate whether the wedding was "Reform" or "Conservative."