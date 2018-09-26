US to move missile systems from Middle East

US dismantles, moves missile batteries, air defense systems, from Middle East to more significant locations, report says.

The US Army will move some of its missile batteries and air defense systems from the Middle East to more significant locations, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The move will take place in October, and will include four Patriot missile systems in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan. The systems have been already been dismantled.

According to senior officials, the rationale is that the systems will be more effective when used in the US' conflicts with Russia and China.

However, they also noted that those units in Syria will remain in place, due to the fact that Russia is expected to equip Syria with an advanced S-300 missile system.

The US Central Command refused to comment, WSJ said.