IDF Central Commander visits Sukkah in Beit Aryeh

IDF Central Commander Maj. Gen. Nadav Padan visited Beit Aryeh Council head Avi Naim this morning and was hosted in his sukkah.

During the visit, the general heard from the council head a community survey and the history of the area, and blessed on the four species.

Beit Aryeh Council head Avi Naim said after the visit that "sitting in the sukkah is an opportunity for the Jewish People to reflect on our transience as human beings and on the importance of our mission and strengthening Jewish settlement in the Land of Israel.

"We cherish, appreciate, and love the soldiers and commanders of the IDF and heartfelt thanks to Major General Nadav Padan for his dedication to the people of Israel," concluded Naim.