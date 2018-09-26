First time: China to Israel in 8 hours

First flight of China's Sichuan Airlines lands at Ben-Gurion Airport; 'Line will lead to further growth in incoming tourism to Israel.'

Tourism Minister Yariv Levin (Likud) received the first flight of China's Sichuan Airlines, which landed at Ben-Gurion Airport for the first time in Israel.

The flight from Changdao is the shortest flight from China to Israel - 8 hours and 20 minutes long - and was inaugurated this morning in continuation of cooperation with the Tourism Ministry as part of the aviation grants to encourage incoming tourism to Israel.

Tourism Minister Levin congratulated Sichuan Airlines on its decision to start operating in Israel and to open a direct line. "Sichuan Airlines is the second airline from China to operate in Israel as part of its cooperation with the Tourism Ministry, and the new line, the fourth, joins other lines operating from China."

Levin says, "Cooperation with Sichuan Airlines was created following my visit to China last year, when I visited Changdo. I met with the company's management and offered them the ministry grant to open the line.

"I'm convinced the line will lead to further growth in incoming tourism to Israel and will join our extraordinary marketing effort, which already led to breaking all-time highs in incoming tourism to Israel," emphasized the Minister.