Netanyahu and Trump will not discuss peace plan

PM will spend afternoon with President Trump; US source: Peace plan not to be raised at meeting, will mainly discuss Russia.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will officially begin his four-day meeting with world leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting, where he will deliver a speech tomorrow night.

Netanyahu will meet this afternoon with US President Donald Trump. The main issue will be tensions between Israel and Russia after a Russian plane was shot down by Syrian anti-aircraft fire in Latakia.

Before leaving for New York, the Prime Minister informed cabinet ministers that the United States was involved in attempts to reduce the tensions, and that the meeting with the US President would focus mainly on the Russian issue and on Iran's establishment in Syria, which is also linked to Russia's conduct vis-à-vis the Assad regime.

He added that Israel needed American leverage to pressure the Russians on a variety of issues related to Syria, including attempts to prevent transfer of the advanced S-300 air defense system to the Syrian army.

A source in the US administration told Arutz Sheva that the "plan of the century" is not expected to come up in talks between the two.

"The plan is in the process of being formulated and there's no significant progress at this stage. The Palestinian side isn't engaged at all, and we're constantly discussing with Israel various ideas and getting its views, and therefore the meeting will be devoted to more burning issues."