Children and families connect to IDF through interactive expo.

The State of Israel is known for its technological advancements and is often referred to as the "Start-up Nation." The IDF is no exception and is constantly developing something new.

In honor of its 70th anniversary, the IDF is putting its technological history on display for a week. The expo is open to the public and will feature not just technological milestones from the past, but also new developments that will be in use soon. There’s also a tunnel that allows visitors to “travel in time,” and see the history of the IDF in the air, at sea, and on land. Some of the exhibits are interactive, including robotics, a flight simulator, boat training, and a parachuting simulator.

Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot gets the spirit at one of the interactive exhibits IDF

The technology on display isn’t the only draw to this expo. Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Gadi Eisenkot spoke about the IDF’s operational capabilities and its current activity.

"On the technological spectrum, the IDF stands as one of the world's leading militaries," Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot said. "Its operational and technological strength, which is displayed in the exhibition, reflects extensive activities in the deployment of forces, activities which are done with professionalism to prevent our enemies from having advanced abilities that would threaten the State of Israel."

So, what’s on display?

Merkava Eitan IDF

There’s the Merkava Eitan armored personnel carrier (APC). This APC can go up to 55.9 mph and weighs up to 35 tons. It’s currently the world’s only APC to run on wheels rather than on continuous tracks which look like a conveyor belt, making it extremely fast, lightweight, and highly sophisticated. While the tank itself was developed in 2016, it won’t be put into operational use until 2020.

Mini-Typhoon IDF

This advanced weapons system, known as the Mini-Typhoon, is designed to be used on most of the Israeli Navy’s vessels. The Mini-Typhoon, a lightweight, remotely operated machine gun system, is controlled by a naval combat soldier who operates it remotely. It even has engine-stabilizing engines that allow the cannon to shoot accurately and stay stable. The system was developed and manufactured in Israel and has been operational since 2008.

Namer APC IDF

The Namer APC is based on the Israeli Merkava tank and is equipped with special systems as needed. It can go upto 33.5mph and weighs 60 tons. The Namer APC became operational in 2008 in the Golani Brigade, and is scheduled to be integrated into the Givati Brigade in 2019.

F-16I IDF

The F-16I fighter jet is one of Israel’s most well-known innovations and it’s on display at the expo. It’s an Israeli variation of the F-16, which is widely used in the western world. The “I” in its name symbolizes the fact that it was specifically designed for the Israeli Air Force (IAF). F-16I has been equipped with a state-of-the-art weapons system, a specially constructed radar system, and a unique helmet system that allows the pilot to launch weapons at an enemy plane using only sight.

This is just a small sample of the IDF’s technological capabilities. For the last 70 years, from the Merkava tanks to advanced APCs and beyond, the IDF has equipped its soldiers with the advanced technology they need to defend the State of Israel and its civilians.





