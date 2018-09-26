Jay Shapiro claims that the Palestinian leadership was given every opportunity but its goal to destroy Israel caused it to fail.
Tags:Palestinian Authority, Radio
Palestinian leadership? The joke of the Middle East
Jay Shapiro claims that there could have been a Palestinian state 25 years ago, but the leadership stuck to the struggle against Israel.
