Balloon terror: 12 fires in Gaza envelope

Twelve fires broke out today, Tuesday, in the Gaza envelope region as a result of incendiary balloons that were fired at Israel from the Gaza strip.



Firefighting teams, with the assistance of the Israel Nature and Parks Authority and the JNF-KKL, are working to extinguish the fires and report that all of them are under control.



Yesterday, nine fires broke out in the region, also as a result of incendiary balloons.



IDF aircraft on Sunday evening carried out an attack on a terrorist cell that fired incendiary balloons from northern Gaza into Israeli territory, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The IDF attack followed nine fires that broke out in the Gaza Belt region as a result of incendiary balloons fired from Gaza. In addition, violent disturbances were recorded in two locations along the border.