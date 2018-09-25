Tags:Succot
Don't forget, we're just passing through - the Sukkah's message
Rabbi Yitzchak Botton reminds us how the Sukkah is really a mirror to life itself, here in this world.
Holding lulav in the Sukkah
ISTOCK
