Comedian Bill Cosby has been sentenced to 3 to 10 years in state prison for sexual assault.

Cosby, 81, has also been categorized as a sexually violent predator, meaning he must undergo counselling for life and be listed on the sex offender registry.

The actor declined to make a statement when a judge gave him the opportunity.

At a retrial in April, Cosby was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault for drugging and molesting Andrea Constand in 2004.