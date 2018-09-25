Cabinet: IDF to continue operating against Iran in Syria

Security Cabinet says Israel shares in sorrow with Russia over planed downed by Syria, vows to continue to act to defend Israeli interests.

The political-security cabinet issued a special statement after its meeting on Tuesday against the background of the tension with Moscow following the downing of a Russian plane by Syrian forces. Russian officials have blamed Israel for the accidental shooting, which resulted in the deaths of all 15 people on board the plane.

"The ministers of the Security Cabinet share in the sorrow of the families in Russia and of the Russian people over the loss of the Russian air crew members as a result of the irresponsible action of the Syrian military," the Cabinet stated.

"The Security Cabinet has instructed the IDF to continue to take action against attempts by Iran to establish a military presence in Syria while continuing the security coordination with Russia."