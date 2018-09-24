Gaza rioter killed in clashes with IDF

Health officials in Gaza say rioter killed by IDF fire, 10 more wounded. Gazans hold 'riot at sea' along maritime border.

An Arab rioter was shot dead Monday by Israeli soldiers in clashes along the border of the

Gaza Strip, the health ministry in the coastal enclave said Monday evening.

Mohamed Abu Sadek, 21, was shot in the head during a riot in the northwest of the strip,

ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra ministry claimed.

The spokesman added that 10 other rioters also suffered gunshot wounds.

Several thousand Arab rioters gathered Monday in the northern Gaza Strip Monday, an IDF spokesperson said Monday night, the latest of a string of disturbances and attempted infiltrations from Gaza into Israel since March.

The Israeli army spokesperson also said that a number of vessels from the Gaza Strip had approached the maritime border for a "riot at sea".

On Sunday, IDF aircraft opened fire on a terror cell in the Gaza Strip which had launched incendiary balloons into Israeli territory.

Last Friday, more than 10,000 Gazans rioted along the security fence with Israel. Rioters threw grenades and explosives at IDF soldiers, and attempted to infiltrate into Israeli territory.

Grenade shrapnel hit a combat soldier, injuring him. In response, an IDF aircraft carried out several strikes in northern Gaza.

On Saturday, IDF aircraft carried out an attack on a terrorist cell that fired incendiary balloons from northern Gaza into Israeli territory.

Over the Yom Kippur holiday on Wednesday, dozens of Arab rioters infiltrated into Israel across the Gaza frontier, as terrorists attacked Israeli soldiers with firebombs, a grenade, and explosive device.