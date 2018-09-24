Nine fires sparked near Gaza Strip

Firefighters deployed to nine fires in south as result of incendiary balloons released from Gaza.

Nine fires broke out today during the holiday in the Gaza area. All fires were caused by incendiary devices released from Gaza - and all of them were extinguished.

Firefighting and rescue teams, with the assistance of the Nature and Parks Authority and the Jewish National Fund (JNF), were active in Bari, Kissufim, Nir Yitzhak, and Nahal Oz. Yesterday, seven fires broke out in communities surrounding Gaza as a result of deliberate arson, and about 300 dunums were burned in the Gerar River.

Thousands of Gazans rioted on Friday against IDF forces near the border fence with Israel in the eastern Gaza Strip as part of Hamas' "March of Return" demonstrations.

The crowd set fire to tires along the border and IDF forces responded with gunfire to disperse the demonstrations near the fence. An IDF soldier was lightly wounded by shrapnel from a pipe bomb thrown at the fence.