British PM: Iran deal should stay in place

Theresa May says Iran is holding up its end of 2015 nuclear deal, but agrees with US that Iran's ballistic missiles should be addressed.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday that Iran is holding up its end of the 2015 nuclear deal from which the US withdrew earlier this year.

"We believe that that should stay in place, and others involved in putting that deal together believe that it should stay in place," May told CBS’s "Face the Nation."

"We do agree with the United States that there are other aspects of Iran's behavior that we need to be dealing with, too. So looking at the issue of ballistic missiles, looking at the way in which Iran is acting in the region to destabilize the region, we need to address those issues, too," she added.

"But we also want to ensure that we have a nuclear deal in place that prevents them from getting a nuclear weapon," said the British Prime Minister.

US President Donald Trump withdrew from the Iran deal in May. Recently, the President signed an executive order officially reinstating US sanctions against Iran.

The European signatories to the deal did not agree with Trump’s decision to leave the deal and have been trying to save the accord, which they see as crucial to forestalling an Iranian nuclear weapon.

Tehran has demanded that Europe come up with an economic package to offset the effects of the US withdrawal but so far has found Europe’s proposals to be unsatisfactory.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN’s nuclear watchdog, has released several reports confirming that Iran is complying with the agreement.

