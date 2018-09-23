Netanyahu hosts lone soldiers for Sukkot

Netanyahu and his wife host three lone soldiers at the Sukkah at the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife Sarah Netanyahu on Sunday hosted three lone soldiers for a Sukkot dinner at the Sukkah at the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem.

"We are excited and happy to host you in our family on the eve of the holiday," said the Prime Minister.

The three soldiers who visited the Prime Minister’s Sukkah made Aliyah to Israel from Florida, Washington and Edmonton, Canada.

Lone soldiers are soldiers who serve in the IDF but who do not have immediate family in Israel. They serve in regular units and receive various forms of support from the IDF, Israeli government ministries and other organizations.

