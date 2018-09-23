Suspect in fire at Dead Sea-area nature reserve indicted

Indictment filed for arson against one of the suspects arrested on September 11 for setting fire to the Einot Tzukim reserve.





An indictment was filed on Sunday in the District Court in Jerusalem for arson against one of the suspects arrested on September 11 for setting fire to the Einot Tzukim reserve next to the Dead Sea.

The indictment states, "After filling the tank with fuel from the tank of the vehicle the suspect set fire to the container by using a lighter, near the fence of Einot Tzukim. As a result, a fire broke out, causing extensive damage to the reserve and the animals in the reserve.”

“The defendant carried out the act knowing that inside the tank remained petrol and also knowing that his actions were to intentional to set fire to the reserve," adds the indictment.

The suspect, along with others, saw the fire burning and fled the scene, it alleges.

On September 11, shortly after 1:30 a.m., three suspects were caught by detectives shortly after the fire broke out in the Einot Tzukim reserve in the Dead Sea.

In connection with the two other suspects, the materials from the investigation were transferred to the State Attorney's Office.

Between 300 and 400 dunams of unique vegetation were burned at the Einot Tzukim reserve, the world's lowest nature reserve, and animals were also killed in the fire. The Israel Nature and National Parks Protection Authority said rehabilitation will take years.

