WeWork opens public office space in sukkah in Jerusalem

WeWork Jerusalem will open a public shared office space in a sukkah during the holiday week.

The sukkah will be located in Jerusalem’s First Station, a popular recreation area which includes restaurants and shops.

It will include indoor and outdoor shared desks with free WiFi access, a lounge area and two conference rooms, as well as a barista, a bartender and a DJ in the evenings, WeWork said in a statement.

WeWork Jerusalem will officially open on October 2 in a facility on the city’s King George Street and will be the ninth WeWork in Israel, which has five in Tel Aviv, and one each in Herzliya, Beersheba and Haifa.