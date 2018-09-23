Civil Admin. gives a week to evacuate Khan al-Ahmar

Residents of illegal village given until Oct. 1 to carry out demolition 'independently,' offered 'assistance in demolition and transfer.'

In accordance with the Supreme Court’s decision, a message was sent to today, Sunday, by the Civil Administration to the residents of the illegal Bedouin outpost Khan al-Ahmar, calling on them to demolish all structures in the outpost by October 1.

The message was sent in accordance with the court’s decision establishing that the outpost was built without required permits, and rejecting an appeal against the planned demolition.

The message notifies the residents that they have until October 1 to demolish all structures in the outpost “independently.”

“If you fail to do so, area authorities will act to carry out the demolition order in accordance with the court’s ruling and every law,” the message continues, adding that “Every resident interested in receiving aid in demolition or transfer is invited to turn by [October 1] to the [Civil Administration] district liaison of the Jerusalem region.”

Khan al-Ahmar was built in the 1990s on land belonging to the Israeli town of Kfar Adumim, east of Jerusalem. The encampment is home to some 170 Bedouin, who have expanded the community in recent years with the aid of foreign governments.

Israeli courts approved the outpost’s demolition, but in July the Supreme Court froze plans to evacuate Khan al-Ahmar, pending an appeal by residents.

Israeli security forces had been preparing for the planned demolition, which was set to commence just hours before the court intervened.

Earlier this month, however, the Supreme Court ruled against the residents, rejecting their claims and clearing the way for Khan al-Ahmar’s evacuation.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) later announced that it had filed a war crimes suit against Israel following the Supreme Court's decision to allow the evacuation of Khan al-Ahmar.

The PA cabinet has urged Palestinian Arabs to come en masse to the illegal Bedouin outpost and oppose any attempt to demolish the site.

On Thursday, 8 European countries at the UN warned Israel against carrying out the planned demolition, claiming that doing so "would severely threaten the viability of the two-state solution."