

Leading Religious Zionist rabbi hospitalized in intensive care Rabbi Elisha Vishlitzky hospitalized in intensive care unit at Shaare Zedek. Public asked to pray for his health. Ido Ben Porat,

Eliran Aharon Rabbi Vishlitzky Rabbi Elisha Vishlitzky, head of the “Mahut” Beit Midrash and one of the founders of the “Garin Torani” (Torah seed group) network, was hospitalized last night in the intensive care unit at Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem.



The rabbi's family asks the public to pray for the health and full recovery of Rabbi Elisha ben Bella Bertha.



During the Ten Days of Repentance, the rabbi participated in Machon Meir’s "Teshuvah M’ahava" conference, where he taught a lesson before hundreds of participants.



In recent months, Rabbi Vishlitzky has tried to continue his regular classes and has invited his students to one of Shaare Zedek Hospital's rooms to deliver the lessons from his sickbed.













