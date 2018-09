A 63-year-old man was evacuated to the Poriya Hospital on Saturday night after he was bitten by a snake in a community in the Jordan Valley Regional Council.

Paramedics of Magen David Adom gave the man initial medical treatment, and then evacuated him to Poriya Hospital.

Last May, a 40-year-old resident of the north who was beaten by a viper died while he and several friends were in Bir al-Maksur.