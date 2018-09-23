False alarm in southern Israel

Siren heard around 3:30 a.m. in the Eshkol Regional Council. IDF confirms it was a false alarm.

A siren was heard overnight Saturday, at around 3:30 a.m. Israel time, in the Eshkol Regional Council in the Gaza Belt region of southern Israel.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit later confirmed that the siren was a false alarm.

On Friday, the so-called “March of the Return” protests continued, as more than 10,000 Gazans rioted along the security fence with Israel. They threw grenades and explosives and attempted to infiltrate Israel.

Grenade shrapnel hit a combat soldier, injuring him. In response, an IDF aircraft carried out several strikes in northern Gaza, said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

On Saturday evening, IDF aircraft carried out an attack on a terrorist cell that fired incendiary balloons from northern Gaza into Israeli territory.

Over the Yom Kippur holiday on Wednesday, dozens of Arab rioters infiltrated into Israel across the Gaza frontier, as terrorists attacked Israeli soldiers with firebombs, a grenade, and explosive device.

According to an IDF spokesperson, there were multiple incidents and several locations along the Gaza-Israel border during the holiday.

On Thursday, an IDF aircraft attacked a terrorist squad in northern Gaza that launched incendiary balloons towards Israel.

Earlier, an incendiary balloon exploded in one of the communities in the Sdot Negev Regional Council.