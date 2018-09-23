US condemns attack on Iranian military parade

State Department voices support for Iranian people following attack in the city of Ahvaz in which 25 people were killed.

US officials on Saturday night condemned an attack on an Iranian military parade that killed 25 people and wounded more than 60.

"The United States condemns all acts of terrorism and the loss of any innocent lives," said the officials, who were quoted by The Associated Press.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert also voiced support for "the Iranian people" following Saturday's attack in the city of Ahvaz in Iran's oil-rich southwest, the deadliest terror attack to strike Iran in nearly a decade.

"We stand with the Iranian people against the scourge of radical Islamic terrorism and express our sympathy to them at this terrible time," said Nauert.

In Saturday’s attack, terrorists disguised as soldiers opened fire on an annual military parade.

The Ahvaz Branch of the Arab Freedom Movement claimed responsibility for the attack, the BBC’s Persian language service reported.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the attack was carried out by "terrorists recruited, trained, armed & paid by a foreign regime".

"Iran holds regional terror sponsors and their US masters accountable for such attacks," he tweeted.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused US-backed Gulf Arab states of carrying out the attack.

“This crime is a continuation of the plots of the regional states that are puppets of the United States, and their goal is to create insecurity in our dear country,” Khamenei said in a statement published on his website and quoted by Reuters.