Hamas: Abbas doesn't represent us

Senior Hamas official slams PA Chairman Abbas, says he doesn't represent Gaza and may find himself 'isolated.'

Senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya warned the Palestinian Authority (PA) against placing new sanctions on Gaza.

Al-Hayya, who serves as a member of Hamas' diplomatic department, threatened that further sanctioning Gaza would come back to haunt the PA.

Speaking to the Hamas newspaper Felesteen on Saturday, al-Hayya said that if Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas decides to punish Gaza, he will find himself isolated and lacking influence.

"The world will tell him, 'Take it back, remove the siege from your nation, and then come speak in its name,'" al-Hayya said.

Al-Hayya's threat follows Abbas' threat to completely cut funding to Gaza.

Currently, nearly half of the PA's budget is transferred to Gaza.

Ahmad Bahar, who serves as a member of parliament for Hamas, reiterated al-Hayya's stance and added that the units leading the "March of Return" are the "Palestinian nation's" legitimate representatives.

"Anyone who punishes our nation does not represent it," he said.