Zarif: Trump administration is a threat to the world

Iranian Foreign Minister accuses Trump administration of being a real threat to the Middle East and the international community.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday accused the administration of US President Donald Trump of being a threat to the Middle East and to the international community.

“It is true that there is a real threat to our region and to international peace and security: That threat is the Trump Administration’s sense of entitlement to destabilize the world along with rogue accomplices in our region,” Zarif wrote on Twitter.

“The US must start acting like a normal state,” he added.

Tensions between the US and Iran have heightened in recent months after Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. Recently, the President signed an executive order officially reinstating US sanctions against Iran.

Trump said before imposing the sanctions he was open for talks without preconditions with Iranian leaders.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, however, dismissed Washington's call for new nuclear negotiations at the same time as it reimposes sanctions on his country.

Zarif has repeatedly criticized Trump. In one incident, he accused Washington of the “demonization” of the Islamic Republic, claiming it indicates a "cognitive disorder."

He recently accused Trump of planning to “abuse” the UN Security Council after it was announced that the President would chair a UN Security Council meeting on Iran this month to spotlight its “violations of international law”.

