Polish police arrest suspect in synagogue vandalism

Police in the Polish city of Gdansk have detained a 27-year-old man suspected of smashing a synagogue window during Yom Kippur earlier this week, The Associated Press reported.

Security footage showed a man hurling a rock at the New Synagogue on Wednesday. Several people were nearby inside, including children, but nobody was hurt.

Police said they detained the man around noon Friday in the community of Trabki Wielkie, south of the city, according to AP.

The suspect seemed surprised at being apprehended but did not resist, the report said.

His detainment came a day after the publication of security footage of the incident triggered a number of calls to police.

Police did not give the man’s name or identify a motive, and said they would hand their evidence to prosecutors.

Poland’s Deputy National Prosecutor Agata Gałuszka-Górska in May said that the number of anti-Semitic incidents had dropped by 30 percent, to 112 last year from 160 in 2016. Anti-Semitic hate crimes accounted for about 6 percent of all hate crimes recorded, she said.

The country, which is home to some 20,000 Jews, has seen incidents in which Jewish cemeteries have been vandalized. In August, a cemetery near Krakow was vandalized twice in less than a month, resulting in damage to dozens of headstones.

Also in August, a memorial to the Holocaust victims of the central Polish town of Plock was vandalized, and swastikas were painted on the fence of its Jewish cemetery,

Last November, 60,000 people attended a nationalist march in Poland that featured anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim rhetoric.

