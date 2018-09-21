The amazing things in Judaism that you didn't know

The amazing thing about Judaism (one of the most amazing things) is that we are a horizontal people as well as vertical.





Loading....





Haazinu begins with Moshe Rabeinu poetically describing the teachings of the Torah as rain - from light showers to heavy downpour and everything in between.

Water is the most important of our physical needs, and for the Jew, Torah is our greatest spiritual need.

As mentioned in the Sedra Summary, some people can handle Torah as constant strong rain, yet others can manage it on the form of intermittent showers.

Moshe's message continues by reminding us of the value of knowing and understanding our history. And that we should not hesitate to learn from our elders - members of the previous generation have much to share with us, and we have much to learn from them.

The amazing thing about Judaism (one of the most amazing things) is that we are a horizontal people as well as vertical. Huh?

Horizontal refers to Jews of our time, all over the world. We are all part of the Jewish nation.

Vertical refers to all the generations that have preceded us - since Avraham Avinu, through Matan Torah, and all the way to our own parents and teachers.

And from us through to our children, grandchildren... and beyond.

With the warm feeling we should get from Haazinu, we are ready to perform a mitzva with our complete being. Not just the ears that hear the Shofar; not just the mouth that eats matza; not just our arm and head that wear T'filin... but Sukka,the mitzva that we do with our complete being.

And, as the Vilna Gaon (and others) pointed out - the other mitzva that is also done with our complete being, is living in Eretz Yisrael.

And when one is zocheh, privileged to dwell in a Sukka in Eretz Yisrael, it doesn't get any better, until - with G-d's help and our efforts as well - we will see and rejoice the restoration of SUKKAT DAVID HANOFELET - the building of the Beit HaMikdash and the restoration of Malchut Beit David, speedily, in our time.