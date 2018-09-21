Court clears light rail construction on Sabbath

The Tel Aviv District Court has cancelled a stop-work order that prevented the carrying out of construction on a Light Rail station during the Sabbath. The station is situated between Bnei Brak and Petach Tikva.

Bnei Brak's municipal rabbi, Rabbi Moshe Yehudah Leid Landa, was present at the court session. He sat in the courtroom on a wheelchair, flanked by Bnei Brak Mayor Hanoch Zeibert.

The attorney representing the NTA Metropolitan Mass Transit System said work on Sabbaths is of "vital" importance because without it, the ground on Jabotinsky Street could sink, endangering local homes and businesses.

The lawyer, Sarit Dana, accused the Bnei Brak Municipality of deceiving the court and of hiding information indicating that stopping construction was dangerous.

Bnei Brak residents will be holding a mass outdoor Sabbath prayer in protest of the decision. Some congregations will protest through gatherings in synagogues.