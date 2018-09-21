Torah scroll donated in memory of Ari Fuld

Philanthropist Ira Rennert has announced that he will donate a Torah scroll for the ilui neshama – literally, the elevation of the soul – of Ari Fuld, who was slain Sunday in a cowardly terrorist stabbing.

The scroll will go to the synagogue in the city of Efrat in which Fuld Hy"d prayed.

Rennert informed the Fuld family of his intent through a trusted emissary – Rabbi Aharon Binah, Head of Netiv Aryeh Yeshiva.

Rennert will also be donating 24 additional Torah scrolls, all in memory of fallen IDF soldiers and victims of terror. The ceremony in which the final letters of the scrolls are written will take place at Netiv Aryeh Yeshiva, with Israel's chief rabbis presiding.

The Jewish-American businessman, who resides in New York, is one of the leading philanthropists in the haredi and religious-Zionist Torah world. He has thus far donated over 160 Torah scrolls to various institutions, and also foots the bill for Netiva Aryeh's institutions in the Old City of Jerusalem.