"Moscow isn't curtailing Israel’s freedom of action"

Yaakov Amidror talks about the affect of downing of a Russian military plane over Syria during an Israeli air strike on Iranian targets.

Former national security adviser Yaakov Amidror says Israel made great efforts to avoid harming any Russian personnel in its Syria operations.

“We were very clear about our ‘red lines’. We will not allow the Iranians and the Syrians to make Hezbollah stronger with game-changing weaponry. And later, we added another red line, to not allow Iran to build an independent war machine in Syria,” he said.

“For us, it’s a very high priority mission,” said Amidror. “We will have to do it one way or another. It will not be easy if there are some limitations from the Russian point of view. But the importance of the target will not be changed.”

Amidror thinks that that Moscow has not opted for curtailing Israel’s freedom of action.

“They are freezing the situation. They are studying it. They don’t want another tragedy. Their reaction is a very natural one. Something very bad happened. they are freezing the situation in the air to prevent any more such mistakes. But for the long run, I think they haven’t decided what to do. They have to learn and make the conclusion.”