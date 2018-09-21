Jewish man assaulted outside Frankfurt nightclub

Two men, one of whom reportedly self-identified as a Palestinian Authority Arab, are suspected of assaulting a Jewish man in Frankfurt in what police are calling an anti-Semitic incident.

The incident occurred on Sept. 7, according to a statement on it by police on Sept. 16.

State Security Police are investigating the incident, which took place after 4 AM outside a disco. The perpetrators have not yet been identified, according to news reports. They chatted with the 20-year-old victim, who was not named in the German media, before assaulting him, according to the German tabloid Bild.

The assault followed the men’s inquiry about the victim’s nationality, according to the report. When he said that he was Jewish and half-Israeli they attacked him physically, slapping him, punching him in the head and calling him a “shitty Jew.” During the assault, one of them said he was Palestinian, the victims also said.

Frankfurt Mayor Uwe Becker said if the incident is confirmed to be an anti-Semitic hate crime, and that he considers it an attack on the social fabric of his city.