Family visits scene of murder: 'We're continuing forward'

Relatives of murdered terror victim Ari Fuld on Friday visited his grave and the scene of the terror attack, in order to send a clear message that they are looking at the future and are proud of Ari's Jewish pride.

Fuld, a 45-year-old father of four from the Gush Etzion town of Efrat, was critically wounded Sunday morning after a 17-year-old Arab terrorist from the Hevron district stabbed him in the back outside a shopping center in Gush Etzion, south of Jerusalem

While Fuld managed to draw his firearm and shoot the terrorist before collapsing, he later succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

Standing beside his grave, Ari's father Yona said, "We have grown, and we will continue to grow, from what happened. We will choose life. We learned great spiritual strengths from Ari's life and death, and despite our private pain, we are filled with pride at Ari's heroism and the way he chose to end his life."

"We will continue forward in his path."

Ari's daughter Tamar said, "Dad would have wanted to show the world that this pride continues, and now he is part of us."

After visiting the cemetery, the extended Fuld family arrived at the scene of the attack, gathering for breakfast at the shopping center where Ari, fatally wounded, shot the terrorist, thereby preventing additional casualties.

Thanking the pubic for the warm embrace they received after Ari's murder, the family requested all of Israel "continue in this path - the Jewish path of being proud and walking straight in the land of Israel."

"This is what Ari would have wanted."