New York: Daycare children stabbed, slashed by female attacker

Several people, including children, were injured during a stabbing attack at a home daycare center on Flushing Street in Queens, New York.
NYPD said a woman has been taken into custody.
According too RT, the stabbing occurred early Friday morning, and there are at least three victims. The suspect is in her 30s.
No life-threatening injuries have been reported, but there are victims with "multiple stab wounds," a police spokesman said.
He also noted that the attacker had multiple knife wounds, which seemed to be self-inflicted.
