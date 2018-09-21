New York: Daycare children stabbed, slashed by female attacker

At least three injured in stabbing attack at Queens home daycare center, reports say.

Several people, including children, were injured during a stabbing attack at a home daycare center on Flushing Street in Queens, New York.

NYPD said a woman has been taken into custody.

According too RT, the stabbing occurred early Friday morning, and there are at least three victims. The suspect is in her 30s.

No life-threatening injuries have been reported, but there are victims with "multiple stab wounds," a police spokesman said.

He also noted that the attacker had multiple knife wounds, which seemed to be self-inflicted.