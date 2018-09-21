New York: Daycare children stabbed, slashed by female attacker

At least three injured in stabbing attack at Queens home daycare center, reports say.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

NYPD
NYPD
iStock

Several people, including children, were injured during a stabbing attack at a home daycare center on Flushing Street in Queens, New York.

NYPD said a woman has been taken into custody.

According too RT, the stabbing occurred early Friday morning, and there are at least three victims. The suspect is in her 30s.

No life-threatening injuries have been reported, but there are victims with "multiple stab wounds," a police spokesman said.

He also noted that the attacker had multiple knife wounds, which seemed to be self-inflicted.




Tags:New York, Stabbing Attack, daycare




top