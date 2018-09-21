Gaza fishing zone may be reduced

Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Kamil Abu Rokon on Friday warned Gaza Arabs that if they do not cease cooperating in Hamas' terror activities, the fishing range would be reduced.

In a vlog, Rokon said, "This week, I want to give you the full picture regarding what's happening on Gaza's beaches. We recently expanded the fishing zone from 3 miles to 9 miles. This expansion serves over 250,000 people, who earn their livelihood from this important industry."

"As a result, there has been a 50% jump in the fishing profits... The change also lead to a dramatic jump in the number of fish which are sold, and lowered prices by 50%. But this blossoming of the fishing industry is in real danger: The Hamas terror organization is using Gazan fishermen, who work for a living, and forcing them to participated in provocations and disruptions of order in and around the sea.

"I want to send a clear and direct message: We will not allow these marine provocations. We will act harshly with those who disturb the order, and if the situation continues, we will reduce the fishing zone to its previous 3 miles.

"The disruptions of order which Hamas encourages in the waters around Gaza may severely harm the income of Gazan fishermen, and the profits of Gaza citizens. Instead of aiding these callous provocations, let's ensure the security stability which will allow the development of a Palestinian economy in Gaza."