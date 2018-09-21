The heart of the Jewish people bleeds for each person who is murdered. The whole nation mourns as one when the sorrow is fresh. Yet, over time, the sharpness dulls and we forget. The stories of their heroism slip from our memory.

Now, the pain of terror is new and sharp. Now is the time to act to immortalize the memory of all victims of terror throughout the years. Surely, a fitting action in memory of those whose lives were cruelly brought to an end is saving lives.

Hatzolah Gush Dan, which provides service throughout the entire State of Israel, receives 140,000 calls for help each year. That is 140,000 desperate cries from people who need help right now. Hatzolah races to the scene to save lives when a few seconds can make all the difference between life and death. Hatzolah volunteers have been the first responders to many scenes of terror. They have seen the carnage firsthand and know just how important it is to get there as soon as possible.

Hatzolah Gush Dan relies on ambulances to get to the scene as soon as possible, to save lives all over Israel.

In tribute to the victims of terror, Hatzolah Gush Dan aims to dedicate a new and badly-needed ambulance.

Donate towards an ambulance in memory of the victims of terror - don't let them be forgotten. Save lives with Hatzolah today. This is your chance to contribute to save lives in terror victims' memory.

