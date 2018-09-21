Toronto attacker was 'emotionally disturbed loner'

Details released about man who went on a deadly shooting rampage in Toronto's Greektown in July.

Details were released on Thursday about the man who went on a deadly shooting rampage before killing himself in Toronto's Greektown this summer.

According to police documents quoted by The Canadian Press, the shooter, Faisal Hussain, was an emotionally disturbed loner and did not appear to act out of any particular ideological motivation.

The redacted documents, drawn up by officers in support of obtaining search warrants, also indicate Hussain was arrested for shoplifting two days before the incident but was released unconditionally.

The papers go on to say Hussain had three dealings with police as an "emotionally distressed person" in 2010, according to CP.

In a summarized interview with police, Hussain's twin brother told investigators his sibling had once robbed a store with a gun and had called police to say he wanted to kill himself.

"For the last couple years, Faisal has had no real friends," the brother is quoted as saying. "He started attending the mosque with his father but did not seem that interested in religion."

Hussain, 29, shot and killed Julianna Kozis, 10, and Reese Fallon, 18, on Danforth Avenue in the July 22 attack. He also injured 13 others. In one instance, the documents show, the shooter "stood on top of a woman and shot her four times." He then shot himself, the documents show.

Subsequent reports indicated that Hussain visited Islamic State (ISIS) websites and may have expressed support for the terrorist group.

ISIS later assumed responsibility for the shooting attack but did not produce any evidence to back its claim. The documents released Thursday do not back these claims.

A day after the shooting, Hussain's parents issued a statement outlining their son's battle with depression and psychosis. They also decried Hussain's "senseless violence," described his actions as "horrific," and offered condolences to families of the attack's victims.

In an interview with police, however, Hussain's father said his son had no mental health issues, the documents show.